UL Troy
Ben Massey

LAFAYETTE – Kimani Vidal scored on a 22-yard run with five seconds remaining and Sun Belt West Division leader Troy scored on four of its five possessions in the second half to rally for a 23-17 win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday at Cajun Field.

Louisiana (4-5, 2-4 SBC) led 17-0 after Ben Wooldridge's acrobatic 10-yard TD run with 8:36 remaining in the third quarter before Troy (7-2, 5-1 SBC) would get on the scoreboard with a methodical 20-play, 75-yard scoring drive which would take up the rest of the period.



Tags