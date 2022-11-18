UL Hoops
BENJAMIN R. MASSEY

LAFAYETTE – Greg Williams, Jr., scored seven of his 16 points in a 19-3 run in the second half as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns rallied from an 11-point deficit to claim a 94-88 win over in-state rival Louisiana Tech on Thursday at the Cajundome.

Terence Lewis II notched his second double-double of the season with 23 points and a career-high tying 12 rebounds as Louisiana (4-0) scored 59 points in the final 20 minutes and equaled its best start since opening 4-0 in 1989-90.



Tags