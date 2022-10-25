UL vs Arkansas
Ben Massey

LAFAYETTE – Quarterback Ben Wooldridge threw for a career-best 316 yards and tied a school-record with five touchdown passes as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns piled up a season-high 522 yards of total offense and defeated Arkansas State, 38-18, in a Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday at Cajun Field.

Dontae Fleming and Jacob Bernard combined for 11 receptions and three touchdowns as Louisiana (4-3, 2-2 SBC) scored 28 unanswered points in less than a quarter to win its second consecutive game overall and fifth straight against A-State (2-6, 1-4 SBC).



