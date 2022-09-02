ul hoops signing
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Basketball Coach Bob Marlin added another presence on the glass on Friday when he announced the addition of graduate transfer Terence Lewis II to the 2022-23 roster.

Lewis, a 6-foot-7 forward and 2020 NJCAA All-American, joins Louisiana after averaging 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds last season at Jackson State. The Upper Marlboro, Md., native became a fixture in the JSU lineup during Southwestern Athletic Conference play as he averaged 11 points and 8 rebounds per contest.



Tags