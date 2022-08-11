EK_Long
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Volleyball has a "new" home after historic Earl K. Long Gymnasium underwent stunning interior renovations, turning the facility into one of the premier volleyball-specific venues in the country.

The facility features a brand new, state-of-the-art court and videoboard, a new locker room and team lounge, a film room and new meeting spaces for both the student-athletes and the coaching staff. The gym also received a facelift that included new paint on the walls and grandstands and new sound panels. Additionally, the public restrooms were renovated as well.



