LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Volleyball has a "new" home after historic Earl K. Long Gymnasium underwent stunning interior renovations, turning the facility into one of the premier volleyball-specific venues in the country.
The facility features a brand new, state-of-the-art court and videoboard, a new locker room and team lounge, a film room and new meeting spaces for both the student-athletes and the coaching staff. The gym also received a facelift that included new paint on the walls and grandstands and new sound panels. Additionally, the public restrooms were renovated as well.
"We are very excited about this renovation which will greatly enhance the experience of our student-athletes, coaches and fans," Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. "As a volleyball-specific facility, E.K. Long Gymnasium will now serve as one of the most elite venues in the country."
The project, made possible due to generous contributions from Ragin' Cajuns investors, cost just under $1 million to complete.
"We are very proud and forever grateful to those that helped make this happen," head coach Kristi Gray said. "To get a brand-new, state-of-the-art Taraflex court and videoboard, a new locker room, team lounge, team film room and conference room in a few short months is impressive. We cannot wait to showcase this facility to our fans in a few weeks."
With an emphasis on student-athlete experience, the new Taraflex court offers the highest impact protection index of any playing surface, which will significantly reduce the risk of immediate injury for student-athletes while jumping, diving or sliding.
The locker room features new Ragin' Cajuns-branded lockers with plenty of storage space both inside and under individual seats. Each unit features a power port and includes a USB hub. Additionally, the room boasts comfortable, soft furniture and new graphics.
Upstairs, Volleyball student-athletes will be able to decompress in the lounge area that comes with leather couches and recliners, a nutrition area, and a variety of games to further promote team bonding.
The upstairs space also houses a staff conference room and team film room to help the Ragin' Cajuns prepare for upcoming matches.
Volleyball fans will have their first opportunity to see the new facility in person on Wednesday, Aug. 17, when the program hosts its annual Red & White Scrimmage. First serve is slated for 6 p.m.