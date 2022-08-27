Purchase Access

LAFAYETTE — The winningest coach in Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football history, the only consensus Baseball All-American in school history and a two-time Softball All-American are among the seven-member class selected to the 2022 Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame, the Board of Directors of the Ragin’ Cajuns Letterman Club announced on Wednesday.

The late Russ Faulkinberry (Lifetime Achievement), Jace Conrad (Baseball) and Christi Orgeron (Softball) are part of a 2022 class which also features Ladarius Green (Football), Mike Heinen (Golf) and two additional posthumous selections – Lisa Merritt (Women’s Basketball) and legendary equipment manager Lynn Williams (Lifetime Achievement).



