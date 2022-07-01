LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Athletics and its Young Ragin' Cajuns Club, along with the Lafayette Public Library System, are excited to announce the launch of the 2022 Ragin' Readers program, presented by Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital.
The initiative will continue to promote the library's goal for children in Acadiana to read this summer.
"We're excited to launch another local outreach program for Ragin' Cajuns Athletics, especially with a partner like the Lafayette Public Library, which is a cornerstone of our community," Deputy Director of Athletics for External Operations Nico Yantko said. "This partnership will encourage and incentivize young people to discover the value of reading, while introducing them to the Ragin' Cajuns and our outstanding university."
The program will encourage children from kindergarten through sixth grade to read at least 20 minutes per day for 30 days. Readers will be able to earn prizes.
Additionally, tickets to one football and one men's basketball game will be provided free of charge to participants. Children that complete the challenge will be recognized during a football game this season.
Parents and guardians can print off the Ragin' Readers activity log or bingo board to participate. When finished, email the form(s) to geauxcajuns@louisiana.edu for confirmation and instructions on picking up prizes.