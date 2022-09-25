Russ Faulkinberry
Russ Faulkinberry was a big man, in more ways than one. He was also someone the then-USL athletic department and football program badly needed when he joined the staff as head football coach in 1961.

Then known as the Bulldogs, the squad had gone 19-28-1 over the five seasons prior to Faulkinberry's arrival, and when the Murfreesboro, Tenn., native and former Vanderbilt standout arrived, he knew something had to change.



