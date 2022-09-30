Christi Orgeron
Buy Now
ragincajuns.com

For someone who wasn't highly recruited out of Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans, Christi Orgeron did all right for herself.

Two-time All-American … twice the Sun Belt Conference softball Player of the Year, not to mention being named the league's Female Student-Athlete of the Year in all sports in both 2011 and 2012 … Winner of the Corbett Award as the state of Louisiana's top female amateur athlete in 2012 … and two stints as a member of Team USA, the country's national softball team.



Tags