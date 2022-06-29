NATCHITOCHES – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics Communications and Sports Broadcasting Department brought home a combined seven Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) awards in an announcement on Sunday during the final day of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Weekend.
Louisiana claimed three first-place awards among nine categories entered, including photographer Ben Massey’s submission in Division VIII (Best College Photo) of Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball players paying homage at Tony Robichaux’s retired No. 36 prior to a Easter Weekend game against ULM at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.
“This photo should be titled, “With Honors,” in comments made by the judge. “Honoring the memory of a coach who instilled in his players the true meaning of the sport and what it means to stand for what you believe in, no matter what the cost.”
Associate Director of Athletics Communications Director Matt Sullivan earned a first-place award in Division V (Game Notes – All Sports) for his baseball notes package against LSU in the Wally Pontiff, Jr., Classic while earning third place in both Division IV (Release/Feature – Olympic Sports) and Division VIII (Best College Photo).
The Louisiana Athletics Graphic Design Department claimed two of the three awards in Division VII (Best College Graphic), including first place for its 2021 Drake Osborn Baseball Senior Day graphic and a tie for third for its 2022 Baseball Opening Weekend Attendance Graphic.
In the Broadcasting Division, Louisiana’s team of Dan McDonald and Scott Brazda earned second-place for their coverage of the Ragin’ Cajuns 2021 football home opener against Nicholls.
LOUISIANA RESULTS IN THE 2021 LOUISIANA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION ANNUAL CONTEST
SID CONTEST
DIVISION IV (Release/Feature – all other sports)
3. MATT SULLIVAN, Louisiana
Game release on Louisiana’s soccer win over Southeastern Louisiana.
DIVISION V (Game Notes – All sports)
1. MATT SULLIVAN, Louisiana –
Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Notes vs. LSU in the Wally Pontiff, Jr., Classic
Judges’ Comments: “Great front page. Clean, good size font, all the information you need if I was only going to read one page. Having the quick facts on page 2 is perfect. Most won’t read past the first couple of pages, so it is great to have it there. Like the retired numbers on the numerical roster page. Clean text throughout, not using a whole bunch of different fonts and colors Good to have Minor League players included in the notes. Good to have a page on the home stadium, including attendance records.
DIVISION VII (Best College Graphic)
1. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball 2021 Senior Day Graphic
Judges’ Comments: “I think that while there are elements in the graphic that give it a textured feel, I think the concept is very clean and concise. You know exactly what you’re looking at when you see this graphic. Good use of photography and to not overdo it. I like the addition of Senior Weekend 21 at the top. I think having that is needed to tie the whole graphic together if someone didn’t read the tweet.”
3. (tie) Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Opening Weekend Attendance Graphic
DIVISION VIII (Best College Photo)
1. BEN MASSEY, RaginCajuns.com
Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Members Pay Homage At Tony Robichaux’s Retired Number Prior To Easter Weekend Game vs. ULM
Judges’ Comments: “This photo should be titled, “With Honors.” Honoring the memory of a coach who instilled in his players the true meaning of the sport and what it means to stand for what you believe in, no matter what the cost.”
3. Matt Sullivan, RaginCajuns.com
Louisiana Pitchers Tommy Ray and Bo Bonds Having Fun During Practice in the Rain
BROADCASTING
BEST LIVE TV BROADCAST TEAM
2. Dan McDonald & Scott Brazda, ESPN+
Football game between Louisiana and Nicholls.