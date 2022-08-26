The Louisiana Drillers of the NA3HL, would like to announce the acquisition and signing of Micah Maldonado for the 2022-23 season.
The Louisiana Drillers are excited to announce that the team has made a trade with the Texas Brahmas, acquiring forward Micah Maldonado in exchange for 2023 draft picks and tenders.
Maldonado has played the last two seasons for the Brahmas scoring 41 points on 12 goals and 29 assists in 63 games, 31 of those points coming just last season in 34 games. The 20-year-old will be in his final season of junior hockey and is 6’2” 195 and plays wing.
Prior to playing junior hockey, he played for the Dallas Stars U18AAA scoring 4 goals and 6 assists for 10 points in 19 games, Micah also suited up for 3 games in the NAHL playing for the New Mexico Ice Wolves during the 2019-20 season.
“We were very fortunate that we were able to work out the trade with the Brahmas for Micah, he had a tremendous season last year, scoring nearly a point a game and basically tripling his production from the year before and think he will only build on that. He will be a top 6 forward and will get lots of opportunity on special teams. I feel like we have done an excellent job building the team this summer and look for the older players to step up in their final season,” commented coach Weingartner.
Come on out and support the Louisiana Drillers for the 2022-23 season, the Driller season opens September 30th, October 1st, 2nd, 3rd versus the Atlanta Capitals, games will all be played at 4pm at Planet Ice. Tickets are $5 for general admission for 5 and over, under 5 are free. Games can also be seen on Hockey TV all year long (Subscription Required).
The Louisiana Drillers are also still looking for a couple of Billet Families for the 2022-23 season, if you are interested, please reach out to Rob Weingartner at rob@ladrillers.com or 316-841-9274.
The Driller organization and the Lafayette Youth Hockey Association will be holding a golf tournament September 19 at Vieux Chenes Golf course. Contact Doug Alspaugh at doug.drillers@gmail.com for individual and team entries or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor.