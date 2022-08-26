Micah-Maldonado
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Louisiana Drillers of the NA3HL, would like to announce the acquisition and signing of Micah Maldonado for the 2022-23 season.

The Louisiana Drillers are excited to announce that the team has made a trade with the Texas Brahmas, acquiring forward Micah Maldonado in exchange for 2023 draft picks and tenders.



Tags