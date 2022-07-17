When you’re the younger brother on the football team, the spotlight may not shine too brightly on your performances.
For senior Evan Simon, that wasn’t the case last year. The junior began the season by battling his brother to see who could score more touchdowns, but by the time the Tigers began their playoff run, Evan had cemented his spot as one of Loreauville’s top attacking threats.
This year, the expectations are even higher.
Simon has already increased his weight by nearly 10 pounds since last season, while improving on his personal speed and jumping records.
Speaking about Simon’s performance following a 7-on-7 contest against Highland Baptist, Loreauville head coach Terry Martin said that the senior running back is poised to have a “breakout year.”
“Yesterday he was 182 pounds and broke his personal vertical record yesterday, so he has gained weight, gotten faster, and gotten more explosive,” Martin said. “Plus he can catch the ball and do a lot of different things, so I think he’s going to have a really good year.”
The Tigers lost several 4-year starters last season, but despite the departures, Simon said that the team is getting itself settled and ready for the upcoming season.
“It’s weird,” he said of being the one his teammates look up to. “We’re starting all over and putting people in places that we need help in. We need to work on those spots that we lost people in. I feel good. I feel good playing with this team. I have the same linemen blocking for me, so it’s a good feeling just playing on the field with my boys.”
Simon will play his usual running back position again this season, but will also put in a shift as a slot receiver and on defense as a strong safety.
His catching ability is another aspect of Simon’s game that Martin was sure to highlight.
“He made a catch two weeks ago against North Vermilion where he ran a slot fade and laid out for a catch that was unbelievable,” Martin said. “We actually got in the I-formation a bit during the summer, which is something that I haven’t done much here, and he did well. He can run in the I-formation, split backs, or that one guy in the backfield. He catches the ball well too. I’m hoping that he can stay healthy because he can do so many things and he’s going to have a great year.”
Besides Simon’s game experience from his three previous varsity seasons, he will be working hard to bring the team some much-needed leadership this year.
“They didn’t really need (my leadership) last year, but I can see that the team is going to rely on my voice this year,” he said. “I’m willing to step up to the challenge. It’s easy because they’re not really hard-headed and they listen.”
Simon is already establishing himself as the one his teammates look up to by coordinating extra workouts, both at home and on the football field.
“We’re doing well,” he said. “We’re not bad but there is work that we need to get done. I’m putting in work, over here and at my house. I’ll text guys and tell them to come to the field with me to get some extra work in.”
Simon has yet to receive any offers to continue his playing career at the next level, but is confident that he will be playing at the next level after he graduates.
Given his performances and attitude thus far, it’s pretty much guaranteed.