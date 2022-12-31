Evan Simon
Loreauville's Evan Simon was named to the Louisiana Sportswriters Association's Class 2A All-State honorable mention team. 

Mangham running back Jalen Williams and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team.

The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years.



