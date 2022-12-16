A'Zyrian "Zy" Alexander quickly became one of the most sought after football players in the NCAA Transfer Portal after the Loreauville High product entered his name in the portal last week.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back, who recently completed his sophomore season at Southeastern Louisiana University, began receiving scholarship offers the same day.
West Virginia offered first, followed almost immediately by Georgia Southern, Houston, Marshall, Southern California, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Michigan State, Miami and Baylor.
The recruiting service On3 reported earlier this week that Alexander was in process of scheduling a visit to USC.
Although he played three seasons at SLU, Alexander has two years of eligibility remaining. In 2020, the NCAA gave student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
At SLU, Alexander achieved FCS All-American status twice. He played in six games while making four starts at cornerback during his true freshman season - and forced a fumble on his first collegiate snap vs. Sam Houston.
In 2021, he ranked eighth in the nation with a Southland Conference-leading six interceptions. His six interceptions were tied for the third-highest single season total in school history.
This past season, Alexander recorded three interceptions and returned two for touchdowns, a 47-yarder in the regular season finale vs. Nicholls State and a 48-yarder in the Lions' playoff win over Idaho.
He has collected 95 career tackles (73 solo) with 20 passes broken up, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
During his prep career, Alexander batted leadoff and played outfield for an LHS baseball team that won the Class 2A state title his sophomore year and reached the semifinals the following year. The LHSAA canceled the baseball season his senior year due to COVID-19.
The LHS football team finished 1-9 after Alexander was injured in Week 1 of his junior campaign. As a senior, he led the Tigers to a 7-4 record while passing for 1,283 yards and 14 TDs with only two interceptions. In the first round of the playoffs, he accounted for seven TDs in an upset of higher-seed Lake Arthur.
Dennis Dodd of CBS recently reported that over 1,000 of the 13,000 football players on the FBS level had entered the transfer portal.
College football and recruiting expert Mike Farrel mentioned in a recent tweet that there were already 203 FBS defensive backs in the transfer portal, which opened Dec. 5, and that there are a total of 4,419 players in the portal from FBS, FCS, Division 2 and Division 3.
Most players in the transfer portal don't have the same level of success as Alexander. Two years ago, the website outkick.com reported that 72% of the student-athletes that entered the portal did not find a landing spot.