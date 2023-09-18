Prep Football Loreauville, Westgate hold on in LSWA Week 4 polls STAFF REPORTS Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Sep 18, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class 5ASchool 1st rec pts prevJohn Curtis (8) 2-0 137 1Edna Karr (4) 3-0 131 3Destrehan 3-0 124 2Zachary 2-0 106 4Ruston 2-1 96 6Carencro 3-0 72 8Catholic-Baton Rouge 1-2 59 5West Monroe 3-0 51 9Acadiana 2-1 48 10St. Augustine 2-1 47 7Others receiving votes: Airline 32, East St. John 16, Dutchtown 8, Southside 6, Brother Martin 3, Mandeville 2.Class 4ASchool 1st rec pts prevSt. Thomas More (9) 3-0 141 1Lafayette Christian (3) 3-0 135 2Neville 3-0 116 4Westgate 3-0 107 5Warren Easton 2-1 100 3North DeSoto 2-1 83 6Lutcher 1-1 66 8West Feliciana 2-1 51 9Teurlings Catholic 2-1 49 7Opelousas 2-1 20 NROthers receiving votes: Leesville 17, Archbishop Shaw 15, Evangel Christian 10, Cecilia 10, Tioga 8, Vandebilt Catholic 8, Plaquemine 2, De La Salle 1.Class 3ASchool 1st rec pts prevUniversity (11) 2-1 142 1St. James 2-1 127 2E.D. White (1) 3-0 120 3Sterlington 2-1 106 4Madison Prep 2-1 102 5Jena 3-0 73 NRUnion Parish 1-2 68 6Parkview Baptist 2-1 50 NRJohn F. Kennedy 2-1 36 7St. Louis 2-1 30 8Others receiving votes: Amite 24, Carroll 21, Bogalusa 18, Lake Charles Prep 8, Iota 4, Iowa 3, Kinder 2, Marksville 1, Wossman 1.Class 2ASchool 1st rec pts prevCalvary Baptist (8) 3-0 140 1St. Charles (4) 3-0 136 2Newman 3-0 118 3Notre Dame 2-1 101 5Dunham 2-1 94 6Oak Grove 1-2 89 4Many 2-1 75 7Episcopal-Baton Rouge 2-1 52 8Northlake Christian 3-0 40 10Loreauville 2-1 26 9Others receiving votes: Catholic-New Iberia 24, Ascension Episcopal 22, Oakdale 14, South Plaquemine 3.Class 1ASchool 1st rec pts prevOuachita Christian (12) 3-0 144 1Kentwood 3-0 127 2Vermilion Catholic 3-0 121 3Southern Lab 2-1 108 4Homer 3-0 94 5St. Martin’s 3-0 76 6Riverside Academy 2-1 72 7Haynesville 3-0 62 8Ascension Catholic 3-0 52 9St. Mary’s 3-0 36 NROthers receiving votes: Glenbrook Academy 21, Logansport 14, St. Frederick 9 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Internet The Bible Computer Science School Systems Politics Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today