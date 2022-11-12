The Loreauville Tigers wasted no time in their first-round home contest against the Vidalia Vikings on Friday, scoring 36 unanswered points in the first half before cruising to a 50-6 win.
Senior running back Evan Simon scored his first touchdown of the night on the Tiger’s first drive of the game, then added a huge 93-yard score immediately after to put Loreauville in the driving seat.
Two more touchdowns in the second quarter, an 8-yard run and a 42-yard run, gave the Tigers an impressive 30-0 lead. Quarterback Hayden Benoit added his first TD of the night just before halftime from a 1-yard run.
Sophomore Maddox Savoy scored his first TD of the night in the third quarter. The Vikings added a touchdown of their own thanks to a 56-yard pass from quarterback Chris Brooks. Freshman Ridge Honore added a 10-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter to give Loreauville the win to progress to the second round of the LHSAA prep football playoffs .
Benoit went 5/11 for 39 passing yards, adding 56 additional yards on the ground and a touchdown.
Simon led the team offensively with 244 yards and 4 TDs from 18 carries. Ridge Honore (6 carries, 52 yards) also had a good night from the backfield.
Loreauville will face No. 4 seed St. James on the road for the second round of playoff games. St. James had a first-round BYE after finishing their season 8-2.