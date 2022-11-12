The Loreauville Tigers wasted no time in their first-round home contest against the Vidalia Vikings on Friday, scoring 36 unanswered points in the first half before cruising to a 50-6 win.

Senior running back Evan Simon scored his first touchdown of the night on the Tiger’s first drive of the game, then added a huge 93-yard score immediately after to put Loreauville in the driving seat.



