LHS DBs
Buy Now

Loreauville's defensive backs will have their hands full trying to limit VC's potent offense. 

 Matthew Louviere

LOREAUVILLE - Kaine Olivier, Dylan Singleton, Trace McHugh and the rest of the Loreauville defense controlled the line of scrimmage last week.

With Olivier and Singleton on the line, and McHugh cleaning up things from his linebacker spot, the Tigers allowed only 143 yards of offense in a 13-0 win at DeQuincy. The defense was especially stingy against the run, yielding 46 yards on 27 carries.

KO
Buy Now

Kaine Olivier
KP
Buy Now

Kylon Polk
HB
Buy Now

Loreauville QB Hayden Benoit has 231 passing yards and two TDs so far this season. 


Tags