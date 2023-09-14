LOREAUVILLE - Kaine Olivier, Dylan Singleton, Trace McHugh and the rest of the Loreauville defense controlled the line of scrimmage last week.
With Olivier and Singleton on the line, and McHugh cleaning up things from his linebacker spot, the Tigers allowed only 143 yards of offense in a 13-0 win at DeQuincy. The defense was especially stingy against the run, yielding 46 yards on 27 carries.
They'll face a different animal this week in Vermilion Catholic quarterback Jonathan Dartez. The junior rushed for 359 yards on 31 carries with three TDs in the Eagles' win at Ascension Episcopal.
Vermilion Catholic blanked the Tigers last year 28-0. Friday's game, at LHS, will kickoff at 7 P.M.
"Dylan smashed him on one play last year, and Dartez still fell on top of him," LHS coach Terry Martin said. "Trace knocked the crap out of him on another play. He still fell forward for four yards."
The Tigers have been opportunistic on defense, forcing 11 turnovers. The secondary blanketed DeQuincy, limiting its offense to 13 of 32 passing for 97yards and five interceptions.
Kylon Polk is one of the leaders in the defensive backfield.
"He just makes plays," Martin said of the 5-foot-9, 155-pound junior free safety, who is also a key player on offense with six receptions for 43 yards and a TD.
Loreauville (2-0) will attempt to snap Vermilion Catholic's lengthy regular season winning streak. The Eagles (2-0), who defeated Catholic High in Week 1, haven't lost a regular season game since Oct. 2021 to Erath.
"To be honest, we played pretty well in Week 1 against Erath," Martin said, "and they're a team I expect to still be pretty good even though they're 0-2.
"This last week, we didn't play well at all. It's hard to come back after a big emotional win. We still had decent practices, but we weren't quite focused at the game."
Martin's biggest gripe was penalties. The Tigers were flagged 13 times for 95 yards against DeQuincy. The most frequent foul was offensive holding. "There were a ton of undisciplined mistakes on offense," Martin said.
The Tigers will continue to use a two quarterback system with Hayden Benoit (6-0, 185, Jr.) and Trevor Dooley (5-8, 165, Sr.). Benoit has completed 20 of 32 passes for 231 yards with two TDs and no interceptions. Dooley is averaging just under 10 yards per carry.
"Each of them have their own strengths," Martin said. "They've graded pretty equally. Hayden has a better completion percentage. Trevor, who has two or three big runs, is one of the fastest players on the team.
'It's a benefit and a blessing to have two quarterbacks, especially if something happens with an injury."