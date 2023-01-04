The Loreauville High School boys basketball team picked up their first losses of the season, defeating Rayne before dropping to Abbeville and Breaux Bridge in the Darrel Mitchell, Sr. Holiday Classic at St. Martinville Senior High School.
The Tigers began the tournament on a high note, defeating Rayne 67-56 after initially trailing the Wolves after the first quarter. An 18-point second quarter, led by sophomore Hayden Benoit, gave Loreauville the lead. The Tigers added another 38 points in the second half to secure their sixth win of the season.
Head coach Darrell Ceasar said that his team didn’t worry about going behind early.
“We were able to get some transition buckets,” Caesar said of his team’s second-quarter performance. “We really didn’t do anything different, we just kept doing the things that we usually do.”
The win kept the Tigers undefeated, but Ceasar said he wasn’t focused too much on a streak this early in the season.
“We just take it one game at a time. We just want to keep getting better, so I'm not looking ahead right now,” he said. “At the end, it’s all about the results and I want to keep them focused on what we need to do every game to win. Then we can move on to the next one.”
Loreauville entered the tournament with fewer games than many of their opponents. Caesar said that he schedules his season later than most to accommodate the players who also play on the football team.
“We have a lot of guys that are in football, so we start the schedule late because we usually make a deep run in football so we don't start until December,” Caesar explained. “We had to postpone one of our games because our floors were sweating, but other than that, we’re ready to rock and roll now.”
The Tigers lost several key seniors last year, and will be relying on several underclassmen to step up to replace them this season. Caesar said that his team has risen to the challenge better than he expected.
“When you lose five seniors and your starting lineup now consists of four sophomores and a junior, you always want them to be able to handle that adversity and step up,” he said. “This team right here, they handle adversity really well. We had to practice at NISH because of our floors, but even through all that they maintained their focus. I’m proud of them.”
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they weren't able to keep the streak alive in the tournament. Their two losses will be a setback for the young team, but Ceasar said that with some small adjustments, his team will be exactly where they need to be.
“I’m just trying to stay on them because we’re a very young team right now,” he said of the team’s performances. “We’ve got some little things that we need to correct, but I'm happy with how we’ve started the season. You always want a good start, but it’s a long season so we still have a lot of games to play. We’ve got to continue to get better.”
Loreauville’s first game after the tournament was against Franklin on Tuesday. Full coverage will be in the Friday edition of The Daily Iberian.