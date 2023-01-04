The Loreauville High School boys basketball team picked up their first losses of the season, defeating Rayne before dropping to Abbeville and Breaux Bridge in the Darrel Mitchell, Sr. Holiday Classic at St. Martinville Senior High School.

The Tigers began the tournament on a high note, defeating Rayne 67-56 after initially trailing the Wolves after the first quarter. An 18-point second quarter, led by sophomore Hayden Benoit, gave Loreauville the lead. The Tigers added another 38 points in the second half to secure their sixth win of the season.



