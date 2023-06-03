Loreauville High School’s Lexi McLin and Saydi Landry were both named to the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association’s Class 2A All-State team for their performances this season.
Hanson Memorial’s Hillary Pillaro was also honored on the Class 1A team.
McLin and Landry were both crucial components in the Lady Tigers’ success this season, excelling both on offense and defense.
Loreauville ended the regular season with a 22-9-1 record, being named the District 8-2A Champions and advancing to the Non-Select Division III playoffs. The Lady Tigers entered the postseason as the No. 7 seed.
After defeating No. 26 seed Vidalia 16-1, the Lady Tigers made short work of No. 10 seed Port Barre, defeating the Red Devils 10-0 in five innings.
Loreauville’s dreams of making a trip to Sulphur were cut short when they lost 4-1 to eventual Division III winners Kaplan in the quarterfinals.
McLin’s hitting was a big part of Loreauville’s success as the sophomore set a new single-season homerun record with 16. McLin’s .548 batting average ranked among the highest on the team.
McLin didn’t just bring herself across home plate, however, as Loreauville’s No. 00 ended the season with 55 RBIs. McLin also stole 23 bases.
Junior Saydi Landry played several roles for the Lady Tigers this year including shortstop and pitcher.
As Loreauville’s No. 2 pitcher, Landry finished the season with a 2.852 ERA, recording 43 strikeouts and allowing just 42 hits in 54 innings.
Landry wasn’t a slouch on offense either, batting .381 including three home runs and 31 RBIs. Landry also finished the season with 18 stolen bases.