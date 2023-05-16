Loreauville High School finally has its first track and field state champion in freshman javelin thrower Braylee Derouen.
The multi-sport athlete took home gold at the LHSAA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet held at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium in early May.
Derouen, who also plays softball for the Lady Tigers, said she never planned on being a javelin thrower until she was approached by a coach.
“I started in my eighth grade year. Coach (Bryan) Stevens saw me at softball practice and told me that he wanted me to come throw,” Derouen explained. “It's a little different than how you throw a softball. If you throw a javelin like that it’s going to hit you in the back of the head.”
That initial exposure to the sport got her hooked, with Derouen practicing two sports every day during the Spring season.
“We train every day during the season. Coach Delahoussaye trains me here, he basically taught me everything along with Coach Stevens. I get a little bit of weight training during softball PE and I come after school or during the softball period to come and throw.”
All that hard work paid off as Derouen racked up gold medal after gold medal at meets throughout the season.
Derouen excelled at the District 8-2A meet, throwing 110-feet, three-inches at Catholic High School. At Regionals, Derouen punched her ticket to the state meet with a slightly shorter 109.5-foot throw.
At the state meet, Derouen not only beat everyone else in Class 2A, but also set a new personal record.
With a distance of 36.17-meters (118-feet, eight inches), Derouen’s toss was nearly two meters greater than second-place Rhaia Davey’s 34.87-meter performance.
Despite being state champion, Derouen was quick to admit that it wasn’t until her final throw that everything started going the way she wanted it to.
“It didn’t hit me until I got there,” Derouen said of being nervous for her first state meet. “I was pumped up and ready and then I saw all those girls and I was like ‘oh my god, they’re so much bigger than me.’ I did it, but I don’t know how. I was doing terribly at the beginning. My last throw of the day was when I won. I was thinking the whole time that I needed to get it together.”
With early throws going just past the 32-meter mark, Derouen badly needed to perform in her final throw.
“I just think that you have to put your mind to it and believe that you can do it before you do it,” said Derouen about how she approaches each throw. “I think that belief is what helped me. I was sitting there drinking my water. I don’t know what they put in that water but it was good. That water helped, I think, because I was more relaxed than at the beginning.”
Whatever it was that eventually got her in the right mindset, the result was a performance that earned the freshman her school’s first-ever gold medal at a track and field state meet.
“I really didn’t expect to be so good at it, but once I started I kind of realized that if I put my mind to it, I could do it,” Derouen said. “It’s awesome (to be Loreauville’s first track and field state champion.) I never knew that I was going to do that. It’s crazy.”
Now that Derouen is the state champion, her focus is on improving to beat her own records and work towards making it to the next level.
“I’m just working to get better and prepare myself for college. I want to make it to the Olympics, but that’s a big dream.”