Loreauville – Saturday night was a special night for Loreauville football.
For just the second time, Tiger alumni gathered in Loreauville Park to celebrate and remember both times and players gone by and build support for the upcoming football season.
With tables arranged by decade, scores of Loreauville’s best settled in for an evening of food and fellowship.
Event organizer James Knatt made special mention of the LHS team of 1970, the first year of integrated football in Loreauville, and led the group in several stories from times gone by.
“I feel great right now,” Knatt said after the event. “We were able to touch on every point that we wanted to make, starting with the Class of 1970, which is really what we built our community on.”
Throughout the night players and coaches spoke on what Loreauville football means to them, recounting stories of victory and defeat that were as fresh as the day they were made.
Several of the Tigers’ best players and coaches were in attendance, including legendary coach Kirk Crochet and NFL veterans Grant Tripeaux and Jim Gonsoulin.
For Knatt, getting all of the alumni together shows the support that everyone has for the community and football team.
“Just for them to take the time and come back here, it means a lot to us. Everybody bought into it and they came to show us all some love,” he said. “It’s very emotional to even think about it. We’re very blessed as a community.”
Knatt said that having the older generations attend was a special treat for many of the younger alumni, who got to see the players who crafted the traditions that Tigers still follow today.
“Before we were able to see firsthand what Loreauville football was about, these guys had already done it and we got to watch them. That was the pattern of Loreauville that they set for us long ago. We still try to keep those traditions alive. That’s a big word in Loreauville: tradition.”
Loreauville’s current head coach, Terry Martin, agreed with the sentiment, adding that Loreauville football is special in its connection to the community.
“I don’t think that there are many places like this,” he said. “They just started doing this about a year ago but it’s something that, when I was still at other schools, I would drive through Loreauville and see just how much the community was involved.”
“That’s the great thing about small-town football. Having a community like this and seeing how this has meant so much to them, I’m really thankful to be in a place like this.”