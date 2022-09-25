Loreauville fans were buzzing at halftime after watching their team rally back from a 14-0 deficit against North Vermilion, but missed tackles and a weak run defense resulted in the Tigers picking up their second loss this season.
The Tigers started the game well, driving down into the Patriot red zone before being forced to settle for a field goal on their first drive. Under heavy pressure, but without contact, the North Vermilion defense was able to force the kick to miss short.
A series of missed assignments gave North Vermilion an open lane all the way into the endzone for the Patriots’ first touchdown of the night. After forcing a Loreauville punt, the Patriots added another unanswered 7 points in the first quarter to put Loreauville on the back foot.
Senior running back Evan Simon wasted no time getting the comeback started, scoring early in the second quarter via an 83-yard run that brought the Tigers back into the game. A strong defensive showing forced North Vermilion to punt on back-to-back drives, where a deep kick returned possession to the Tigers on the 29-yard line.
Simon once again dragged his team forward on the back of his stellar rushing performances before sophomore quarterback Hayden Benoit found junior receiver Jack David Martin in the endzone to tie the game just before the halftime break.
The Tigers added a third touchdown, a 7-yard run by Evan Simon, early in the third quarter to take the lead for the first time.
The Patriots had to wait until the fourth quarter to make another appearance in the endzone, but when they did, they didn’t let up. North Vermilion’s Wing-T offense found a play that the Tigers seemed unable to stop, and ran it repeatedly as the Patriots marched down the field to tie the game. Two additional touchdowns in the fourth quarter, combined with a tired Loreauville roster, meant that the Tigers would claim their second consecutive loss of the season.
Head coach Terry Martin said that his team wasn’t surprised by North Vermilion’s play calling, but they were unable to force stops when it mattered.
“You have to give (North Vermilion) a lot of credit, they stuck to their game plan and they kept running the same plays that worked. We knew that it was coming, but we didn’t execute how we should’ve. Everything that they ran, we worked on. A few times we had them stopped where we could’ve forced a punt, and they slipped out of the tackle. We didn’t execute and they worked harder. That’s the bottom line.”
Senior Evan Simon was Loreauville’s only reliable offensive threat against the Patriots, and while Martin is confident with the ball in Simon’s hands, he does admit that they need to find a way to ease the burden on the running back.
“We have to (get better),” Martin said when asked about the Tiger’s being one-dimensional offensively. “We have to get a couple of guys that can take the pressure off of him because he has to have the ball in his hands. In that last series, it was all different plays, but they were all going to Evan so it wasn’t hard to guess what we were going to do. I’ve been doing this a long time and you have to find a way to get the ball to the guy who is going to do something with it.”
As for what caused his team to struggle so much on Thursday night, Martin said that it mostly comes down to inexperience.
“We still, in some positions, have guys that are very inexperienced and in some ways they don’t know what it takes,” he explained. “I thought that we had a better week than the week before. We tackled better, we looked better, but we had a lot of guys going both ways and we had a heat index of 100 degrees right before kickoff. When we get tired, that’s when we start dropping off. We just have to keep working, because eventually it won’t be as hot and we’ll keep getting better. We have homecoming next week, so if we focus more on that junk than on the field, it could get ugly before it gets better.”
With his team at a 2-2 record this season, Martin said that he isn’t worried about whether or not the Tigers can turn it around.
“Without a doubt, I know that we can turn things around,” Martin said confidently. “If we do things right, we win this game nine times out of ten. They just did a better job of executing. We have a tough one next week, not just because of all the surrounding activities with homecoming, but also because Welsh is a tough team. They have an explosive offense and they’re really aggressive on defense. We’re going to have to play our best to have a chance to win that game. After that, we start district and it’s anybody’s game.”
The Tigers finished the game with 69 passing yards and 223 rushing yards. Simon carried for 214 yards from 21 attempts and two touchdowns.