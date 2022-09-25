Loreauville fans were buzzing at halftime after watching their team rally back from a 14-0 deficit against North Vermilion, but missed tackles and a weak run defense resulted in the Tigers picking up their second loss this season.

The Tigers started the game well, driving down into the Patriot red zone before being forced to settle for a field goal on their first drive. Under heavy pressure, but without contact, the North Vermilion defense was able to force the kick to miss short.



