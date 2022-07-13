From a pool of over 1,000 applicants, Najah Liggans, a rising senior English major, was selected as a member of NASCAR’s Diversity Internship Program. Through the program, she was assigned a marketing position at 23XI Racing headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina for the summer.
23XI Racing is co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and is racing home to Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s lone Black Cup Series driver. Najah’s roles and responsibilities include conducting ongoing research on brand development and competitive best practices to find ways to set 23XI apart from other racing teams within the industry.
The Loreauville native is a peer lead coordinator for Spelman College’s Student Success Program, a member of The Maroon Tiger, the Brains with Beauty Project, Black Sport Business Academy, and Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society. Najah also regularly volunteers in the Atlanta metro area and her hometown.
Last summer, Najah had the honor of interning with the Houston Astros as part of their Sports Business Immersion program. Through internships, networking opportunities and on and off-campus involvements, Najah has aspirations of making a name for herself in the sports industry, while also lending a helping hand to other Black girls as they navigate a challenging, male-dominated industry.