LOREAUVILLE - Hayden Benoit's last minute heroics helped Loreauville take down North Vermilion 45-43 in the boys basketball season opener for both teams on Friday.
North Vermilion went up 41-40 on a basket by Oscar Sotomayor with 1:40 remaining. The Patriots had a chance to extend the lead but missed two free throws.
With 44.5 seconds left, Benoit took a pass near the top of the key, dribbled a couple times inside the arc, then coolley stopped back and drained a 3-pointer with a defender lunging at him.
It was the third 3 of the game for Benoit, who added two free throws with 20.7 seconds remaining.
"He did a good job," LHS coach Darrell Ceasar said of Benoit, who scored 11 points. "I talked to him yesterday and today about being a playmaker because he's a kid who can create his own shots. At the end of the game, we were going to need him, and he was ready."
The Tigers built a 27-11 lead in the second quarter by going on a 13-1 run. Ricardo Jeanlouis got things going with a 3, followed by two free throws. Deshawn Blount and Benoit each added a 3, and Jeanlouis scored on a fast break off a Kylin Polk assist.
The Patriots trimmed the halftime deficit to 28-17 with several free throws. At the end of the third, LHS led 37-31.
"With it being our first game of the year, we couldn't get a scouting report," Ceasar said. "They were just like us. They had a bunch of guys who had been playing football. So did we.
"I told the kids that there are times when the game will get tight and intense with some difficulties, but we just have to keep our composure and believe in ourselves."
The Tigers reached the Class 2A playoffs last year as a No. 23 seed before dropping an 81-67 decision to a No. 10 Winnfield team that lost by two points to state champion Port Allen in the quarterfinals.
Ceasar returned two starters in Polk and Benoit, sophomores that cracked the starting lineup in the eighth grade.
"Polk is our point guard who controls the game for us," Ceasar said. "He usually plays great defense. On paper, we're very young. I have two experienced guys in Polk and Benoit. That helps in a tight game. That's why Benoit was able to go and knock down those clutch free throws - because of his game experience."
Jeanlouis, a 6-foot-2 junior forward, scored 11 points. Ean Price added six points. Pharell Nora, Tyler Nora and Dylan Singleton all scored as well.
"Jeanlouis is a slasher who can handle the ball inside and outside," Ceasar said. "Pharell is our energy guy. He plays with a lot of emotion. Singleton (6-4, 275, soph.) is very agile and quick. His basketball skills are starting to develop."