LHS Hoops
MIKE COPPAGE

LOREAUVILLE - Hayden Benoit's last minute heroics helped Loreauville take down North Vermilion 45-43 in the boys basketball season opener for both teams on Friday.

North Vermilion went up 41-40 on a basket by Oscar Sotomayor with 1:40 remaining. The Patriots had a chance to extend the lead but missed two free throws.



