Facing a familiar foe in the second round of the LHSAA Non-Select Division III playoffs didn't seem to phase the Loreauville softball team.
After being knocked out of the playoffs by a strong Port Barre team last season, the Lady Tigers secured their revenge with a 10-run mercy rule victory over the Lady Devils to advance to the quarterfinals.
Junior pitcher Alyssa Soileau said the team focused on putting each other first in the buildup to Tuesday’s contest.
The preparation for this game was just ‘we over me’ and we focused on working as a team,” she said. “We made sure to pick one another up and work as a team because that’s how you make it all the way.”
Loreauville set the tone early, picking up three quick strikeouts before scoring five runs in the first inning.
Soileau said that her pitching performance set the team up for success against Port Barre.
“I feel like if the pitcher is on, it hypes up the whole team,” she explained. “You have to set the tone early, you’re the leader when you’re in the circle. I think it’s a big boost when the team knows they have a pitcher who can dominate in the circle for them.
With the dugout at full volume and the fans cheering on their support, Loreauville was able to capitalize on several mistakes from the Port Barre team.
Freshman outfielder Victoria Broome continued her excellent batting form with a double in the first inning that brought in two runners, followed by an inside-the-park home run from a Gabrielle Lopez bunt.
Dugas said that the atmosphere at Tiger Field helped his team rattle the Lady Devils.
“The energy was insane in this place, not just in the dugout but everywhere,” he said. “Our community did a great job coming out and supporting us, it was wall-to-wall and three levels deep. Like I’ve said before, this is a hard place to come and win and you saw that tonight.”
The Lady Tigers added two additional runs in the second inning followed by three more in the third to secure a mercy-rule 10-0 win.
Jude Dugas said that the team motto, “mindset”, that he has been preaching all season long was fully embraced by his team on Tuesday.
“We live it and we talk about it every day. We talk about the mindset of a champion and really we talk about a one-pitch mindset,” Dugas said. “Nothing will teach you failure like the game of softball. It’s designed around failure, it’s going to make you fail. Last year, we failed a lot, but everything that we’ve talked about has been the one-pitch mindset. Even in the face of adversity, we still talk about it. You can tell today that the team was ready for this thing.”
Soileau recorded eight strikeouts against Port Barre, throwing 49 strikes from 68 pitches. Sophomore Lexi Mclin added two doubles to her season total while Makenzie Bonin and Victoria Broome each ended the game with two RBIs.
Dugas said that he was proud of his team’s performance, especially their ability to dominate a tough Port Barre team that had already defeated them earlier in the season.
“To dominate a team like that, I love it,” he said. “Alyssa showed herself today. She showed the dominance that she has inside of her. We said going in that we wanted to apply as much pressure as we couple as soon as possible and you saw that in the first inning. We applied a ton of pressure and forced them into some mistakes that we capitalized on. It was just great all around.”
The win advanced Loreauville to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019, when Loreauville lost 8-1 to Mangham.
This time, they’ll be facing off against No. 2 seed Kaplan (23-8), but Soileau doesn’t seem to be very worried.
“I think that we can definitely compete, we just need to go out there with confidence and believe in ourselves,” she said. “It’s all about how we go out and perform.”
Dugas agreed, adding that Loreauville’s No. 7 seed wasn’t representative of the quality that is on the team.
“If you look at it, we were the No. 4 seed with two days left in the season,” he said. “I don’t see us as a No. 7 seed at all and I think people don’t want to see us as the No. 7 either. We really believe that we’re a Top-4 team and we want the ability to prove it. We want to compete and that’s what we’re looking forward to.