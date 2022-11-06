Loreauville’s offense has often been called one-dimensional this year, but in the final game of the regular season the Tigers combined their ground game with a solid aerial attack to defeat District 8-2A rival Delcambre on Senior Night.
The one-two punch, courtesy of senior RB Evan Simon and sophomore QB Hayden Benoit, was enough to see the Tigers past the Panthers 49-16.
Delcambre’s Parker LeBlanc scored the first points of the night, dodging tackles to complete a nine-yard run into the Tiger endzone. LeBlanc added the PAT himself.
With Delcambre looking like a real threat, head coach Terry Martin said he was thinking back to the tough game the two teams played last season.
“I always worry about (their offense) because when you watch them on film, they haven't really thrown the ball at all. The times that they tried, they weren’t as successful as tonight. They did this to us last year, we didn’t think they were going to throw the ball at all and they came here and moved it down the field. We kind of sold out on the run and we didn’t defend the pass well. The kid did a good job, he threw the ball better than he has been throwing on the film that we had.”
Once Loreauville got its hands on the ball, the Tigers didn’t let it go for long. Simon rushed for four unanswered TDs (24-yards, 37-yards, 37-yards and 39-yards) in the first half to extend Loreauville’s lead to 28-7 just before halftime.
A failed fourth down conversion by the Panthers on the Tiger 2-yard line returned possession to the home team, but the offense was smothered back into their own endzone by senior linebacker Jaxon Wiggins, giving the Panthers a two-point safety.
Benoit added the first passing touchdown of the game early in the third quarter, finding receiver Blake Delcambre, Jr. with a 12-yard pass.
The Panthers answered back with their second touchdown of the night, a 23-yard pass from LeBlanc to senior WR Trevor Viator. LeBlanc added the PAT.
Loreauville added two more TDs in the fourth quarter, a 27-yard run by Simon and a 29-yard run by freshman Ridge Honore, to secure the win.
Martin said that his team has gotten better as the season progressed, especially the younger players getting their first varsity starts.
“We’ve gotten a little more consistent,” Martin said. “We’ve got some young kids, like Blake Delcambre, who is a ninth grader that’s starting on offense and defense. They’re still figuring things out. I think we have gotten a little bit better but we still have some improving to do.”
Defensively, Loreauville struggled to contain the dynamic Delcambre offense, who racked up 324 combined yards against the Tigers. Where the defense shined was on crucial third down stands, forcing Delcambre to go 4-12 on third and 1-2 on fourth. Martin said that his defense missed a few key tackles, but did give credit to Delcambre’s RB.
“At times, we missed a couple of tackles where we had guys wrapped up in the backfield,” Martin explained. “We harp on that a lot and I feel that we tackled a little better last week. My challenge to them was to do a bit better. (Jaxon Wiggins) is a hell of a running back and he did a good job breaking tackles.”
As for his own offense, Martin said he is happy that the burden isn’t all falling on Evan Simon’s shoulders anymore.
“Landon (Lancon) has come around and has caught some balls, he has great speed. When we need to, Hayden (Benoit) is throwing the ball well. Blake (Delcambre, Jr.) also got himself a few, and he did really well on that kickoff return last week and this week.”
Simon led the team in scoring, picking up 202 yards from 11 carries and five touchdowns.
Benoit finished the game with 98 all-purpose yards, throwing 7-from-8 with one TD and rushing five times for 24 yards. Landon Lancon (34 yards from 3 receptions), Jack David Martin (26 yards, 1 catch) and Blake Delcambre, Jr. (18 yards from 2 receptions, 1 TD) were Benoit’s preferred targets.
Delcambre's Parker LeBlanc went 8-from-19 for 148 yards and 1 TD against the Tigers. LeBlanc also added an additional 68 yards and 1 TD on the ground.
The Tigers are ranked as the unofficial No. 13 seed in Non-Select Division III. If that ranking holds up, they will host No. 20 seed Vidalia (6-4) in the first round of the playoffs.
Delcambre moved to 5-5 after the loss, making them the unofficial No. 27 seed, just one spot above the cutoff mark. Their first round opponent will be No. 6 seed White Castle (7-2) on the road.
LHSAA playoff pairings are scheduled to be released on Sunday.