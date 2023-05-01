Both the Delcambre Panthers and the Loreauville Tigers advanced to the third round of the baseball playoffs with weekend victories.
Loreauville 8, Jena 0
Loreauville hosted No. 10 seed Jena in a best-of-three series after receiving a first-round bye to start the playoffs.
Senior pitcher Riley Marcotte got the series off to a hot start with a dominant performance on the mound. With 11 strikeouts, the UL baseball-commit never let the Giants get into the game.
Offensively, the Tigers took a while to settle into a rhythm, scoring their first run in the second inning after Jack David Martin was walked. Andrew Berard scored the Tigers’ second after a ground ball from Kylon Polk followed by a single from Blake Delcambre that brought Polk and Gabe Horton across home plate to increase the score to 4.
Loreauville added two runs in the third inning and one each in the fourth and fifth to end the opening game of the series 8-0.
Loreauville 13, Jena 4
The Tigers returned to action on Saturday looking to secure a quick victory and prevent a third game.
Loreauville fans didn’t have to wait long to see fireworks as a Tevor Dooley double and a Garett Blanchard ground ball gave the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.
Loreauville added two more runs after a chaotic performance from the Jena infield allowed both Blake Delcambre and Kylon Polk to score.
The Tigers put the final nail in Jena’s coffin with a four-run fourth inning thanks to another error from Jena’s catcher and solid batting from the Loreaville offense.
Garett Blanchard replaced Riley Marcotte on the mound for the second game, throwing 8 strikeouts in six innings.
Loreauville advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 2 seed South Beauregard on the road. The first game of the series is scheduled for May 5 at 6 p.m.
Delcambre 3, East Beauregard 2
The Panthers didn’t get the benefit of a three-game series like in the larger divisions, meaning that if Delcambre wanted to continue in the playoffs they would need to come prepared when they hosted No. 10 seed East Beauregard on Friday.
The Panther offense wasted no time in taking the lead, scoring two runs in the first inning courtesy of a Zeb Falgout single and that brought in Parker Leblanc and Jaxon Wiggins.
The two-run lead would last until the top of the sixth inning, where East Beauregard was able to capitalize on a series of errors from the Panther defense.
East Beauregard tied the game in the seventh inning after a double to Parker LeBlanc allowed the tying run to score.
With the score level, neither team was able to break the deadlock in the seventh inning, forcing an eighth inning stand from the Panthers that was capped off by a K Moneaux single that allowed Falgout to win the game.
Zeb Falgout led the team’s offense with two RBIs and a stolen base.
K Moneaux pitched seven innings, throwing 60 strikes and recording 8 strikeouts.
Delcmabre advanced to the third round, traveling to No. 2 seed Logansport in the quarterfinals this week.
The game is scheduled for May 5 at 6 p.m.