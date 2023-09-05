An early 14-0 deficit wasn’t enough to sink the Tigers as Loreauville battled back against Erath to snatch a Week 1 win from the Class 3A favorites.

“There’s a lot of emotion,” said Loreauville head coach Terry Martin after the game. “It didn’t look good when they went up by two touchdowns but again, it was things that we just made mistakes on. Obviously they’re a really good team, but in the end the kids just didn’t quit.”



