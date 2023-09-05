An early 14-0 deficit wasn’t enough to sink the Tigers as Loreauville battled back against Erath to snatch a Week 1 win from the Class 3A favorites.
“There’s a lot of emotion,” said Loreauville head coach Terry Martin after the game. “It didn’t look good when they went up by two touchdowns but again, it was things that we just made mistakes on. Obviously they’re a really good team, but in the end the kids just didn’t quit.”
Erath got on the scoreboard early behind excellent passing from QB Lynkon Romero, but the signs were present that the Bobcats weren’t as strong as they initially looked.
Several departures on the Erath offensive and defensive lines caused the Bobcats to struggle with consistency in the running game, while Loreauville’s experience on the line allowed the Tigers to put constant pressure on Romero all night.
Touchdown passes to Christian Pillette and Bo Lancon gave the Bobcats a bit of breathing room, but Loreauville answered back with a 29-yard touchdown pass of their own to sophomore Blake Delcambre. A 12-yard run from Maddox Savoy and a 21-yard pass to Kylon Polk both put points on the board for the Tigers, but a failed PAT and two-point conversion allowed Erath to take the lead just before halftime following a short TD pass to Luke Etie.
Trailing by just three points, the Tigers knew they had the opportunity to take the lead once again early in the second half. Offensive struggles forced a Loreauville punt, but a mishandled return gave the Tigers the ball on the Erath 24-yard line. That was just the spark that the Tigers needed as senior QB Trevor Dooley found an open John Munnerlyn for Loreauville’s first touchdown of the second half. Another failed kick gave Loreauville a slender three-point lead.
The Tigers forced another fumble inside the Erath half, taking over possession on the 39-yard line. After driving down to the Erath 2-yard line, a fumble in the endzone was quickly scooped up by senior OT Kaine Olivier to give Loreauville a 30-21 lead.
A 46-yard catch by Pillette brought the Bobcats to within two points of the Tigers, but it was too little, too late as Loreaville added two fourth quarter TDs to secure the win.
Despite his team playing well and capitalizing on several Erath mistakes, LHS coach Terry Martin said he wasn’t able to relax until the final whistle blew.
“I wasn’t comfortable at all until the very end,” he said. “We went up by nine or 10 points and they still had 10 minutes left, and of all the teams that we play they have the ability to score really fast. I’ve been on the wrong end of a lot of these where you fight and fight and fight and it ends up making you better, but fortunately for us we were able to win this one tonight.”
Martin said that he wasn’t surprised that Erath’s dynamic duo of Lynkon Romero and Christian Pillette were able to hurt his defense given the footage he had seen of the team before the game.
“We still have to get more work in and execute better,” Martin said. “(The backfield) kept getting caught flat footed and letting them get behind us on stuff that we worked on this week. In the two films that we had on them, they beat guys deep like that also, so we knew it was coming.”
After suffering a 6-0 loss to Jeanerette in the Iberia Parish Sugarcane Jamboree, Martin knew he would need to work hard to get his team ready for Week 1.
“I’m glad to get this win and hopefully we can improve from here. We worked on more things this week than I have ever put in before a game, much less Week 1,” he said. “A lot of the stuff that Erath did, we started looking at it two weeks ago. When we came in on Saturday, we stayed for two and a half hours on the field, just putting in multiple formations and things.”
Loreauville’s offense was led by two quarterbacks, senior Trevor Dooley and junior Hayden Benoit. Dooley, who missed out on all of the 2022 season through injury, made the most of his first varsity game at QB, combining for 123 yards and two touchdowns in addition to several big-time plays on defense. Benoit, last season’s starter, also added two TDs to his tally, going 13/16 for 112 yards against Erath.
Maddox Savoy (74 yards, 20 carries, 2 TDs) led the team on the ground while Blake Delcambre (75 yards, 1 TD) led the team in receiving.
Romero had another solid game at quarterback for Erath, going 10/12 for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Romero also led the team in rushing with 24 yards from four carries.
Christian Pillette led the team in receiving with 141 yards and one touchdown. Erath managed 408 total yards against Loreauville, but three fumbles and three interruptions doomed the Bobcats.
Loreauville’s offense was well balanced, with 188 yards coming from the ground game and 172 yards coming through the air.
The Tigers will travel to DeQuincy (Week 1 loss to Westlake, 40-7) for their Week 2 contest while Erath will host North Vermilion (Week 1 loss to Kaplan, 18-14) on Friday.