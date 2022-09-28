As local football teams prepare for their Week 5 opponents, the playoff picture is beginning to come into focus.
Following the LHSAA’s announcement of a new 4-division playoff structure for both Select and Non-Select schools, several teams have been left questioning what will be needed to make another postseason appearance. On the Non-Select side, playoffs will feature the top 28 teams based on power ratings. For Select teams, only the 24 best teams will make the cut.
Combined rankings, by class:
Class 5A
No. 36 New Iberia Senior High School, 10.000 PR
The Yellow Jackets currently have a 1-3 record this season, picking up losses to district opponents Southside and Acadiana as well as crosstown rival Westgate. Despite the results, progress is clearly being made at NISH under first-year head coach Josh Lierman. NISH will face Carencro in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday
Class 4A
No. 7 Westgate High School, 14.250 PR
Westgate is doing well in their first season defending a state title, picking up a 4-0 record while defeating their first four opponents by a combined score of 159-53. Injuries have begin to pile up for the Tigers, but a deep bench and a cadre of all-around athletes has kept Westgate performing their best. Westgate will host Magnolia School of Excellence in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday
Class 3A
No. 24 St. Martinville Senior High School, 11.500 PR
The Tigers won’t be satisfied with their performances so far, dropping games to Westgate, Notre Dame, and Cecilia. Running back Steven Blanco continues to impress, but the Tigers will need wins in district to ensure a playoff spot this season. Expect their 1-3 record to improve soon. St. Martinville will travel to Lafayette in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday
No. 29 Erath High School 10.500 PR
The 2-2 Bobcats haven’t had a poor season so far, defeating North Vermilion and Catholic High and only being shut out by the 4-0 Vermilion Catholic. Erath has just one remaining non-district game until Week 10, so they’ll need to get settled quickly to have a chance to make the playoffs this year. Erath will play Vinton in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday
Class 2A
No. 13 Delcambre High School, 13.130 PR
Delcambre is on a roll this season, putting in dominant performances against Centerville and Lake Arthur and narrowly losing to Hanson Memorial in Week 2. The Panthers have a string of home games coming up, giving them the ability to secure a top playoff spot early. Delcambre will host Westminster Christian in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday
No. 26 Franklin Senior High School, 11.750 PR
The 1-3 Hornets picked up 3 losses to start the season, but a 56-37 win over Central Lafourche should give the team some much-needed momentum ahead of district play. Franklin is still trying to deal with the loss of star quarterback Zylan Perry, who joined the Ragin’ Cajuns this season, but the signs are positive that the Hornets are going to get back on track soon. Franklin will travel to face Patterson in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday
No. 28 Loreauville High School, 11.200 PR
Loreauville started the season on fire, picking up a dramatic win over Erath in Week 1 before dominating DeQuincy 39-2. A loss to Vermilion Catholic shook up the Tigers, and despite rallying back to take the lead against North Vermilion, the Tigers were unable to secure the win. Sitting at 2-2, this week’s game will be a must-win to keep Loreauville’s momentum up before a tough district schedule. Loreauville will host Welsh in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday
No. 40 Catholic High School, 10.130 PR
Things are rough for the Panthers this season. In addition to a 0-4 record, Catholic High have only managed to score 27 points this season. With just 5 seniors, the Panthers are relying on a young team to get results with a tough schedule. Catholic High will host Eunice in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday
No. 46 West St. Mary, 9.420 PR
West St. Mary are also searching for their first win of the season, but it probably won’t come in Week 5 when the Wolfpack travels to face Abbeville. First year head coach Dwight Fage has his work cut out for him this season with a young team and little time to establish his vision, but it’s clear that the foundations are being set for a solid team in the coming years. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Class 1A
No. 5 Hanson Memorial, 16.130 PR
Hanson Memorial is undefeated so far his season and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. After going 7-3 last season, the Tigers look to be well on their way to matching, or even improving on, last year’s success. Hanson begin district play this week, and has the possibility of picking up some additional power points in Week 9 when they face Class 4A Beau Chene. Hanson will face Covenant Christian in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday
No. 20 Jeanerette High School, 13.250 PR
Jeanerette is performing well in their first season in Class 1A. With a 3-1 record that includes hard-fought wins against Westminster Christian and Centerville, the Tigers are flourishing in their lower class. Jeanerette will face powerhouses Hanson Memorial and Vermilion Catholic in district play, so every win counts for the remainder of the season. Jeanerette will host Central Catholic in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday
No. 32 Centerville High School, 11.000 PR
Centerville currently has a 2-2 record, with both losses coming from nearby schools (20-0 loss to Delcambre, 8-0 loss to Jeanerette). Last season, Centerville went 2-7, but they look poised to improve upon that record this year. Centerville will host Ascension Christian in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday
No. 35 Highland Baptist, 10.500
The Bears started the season 2-0, but back to back losses have knocked a bit of the wind from their sails ahead of their Week 5 matchup with undefeated Vermilion Catholic. Junior quarterback Parker Perry has performed well this season, but an inexperienced offensive line puts his game time in jeopardy with injuries and fatigue. Highland will be very motivated to make their first playoff appearance under head coach Rick Hutson, but a tough run of games should be their first priority.
In the lists below, data from GeauxPreps.com was used to show where each local team currently stands in the new playoff divisions.
Non Select
Division I
No 2 Westgate
No. 22 NISH
Division II
No. 14 St. Martinville
No 23 Erath
Division III
No. 19 Loreauville
No. 32 West St. Mary
Division IV
No. 9 Jeanerette
No 12 Delcambre
No. 17 Franklin
No. 22 Centerville
Select
Division III
No. 24 Catholic High
Division IV
No. 3 Hanson Memorial
No. 20 Highland Baptist