The Teche area was well-represented at the annual St. Thomas More Quick Slants 7-on-7 tournament this week. St. Martinville claimed the crown in the Small School division following a 20-7 victory over Catholic High in the final.

The Tigers gathered two early wins in pool play, a 26-14 victory over Central Catholic and a 23-0 shutout against West St. Mary. St. Martinville narrowly defeated Kaplan by one point before defeating Vermilion Catholic (17-14) and Opelousas Catholic (19-12) to make it to the finals.



