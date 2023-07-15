The Teche area was well-represented at the annual St. Thomas More Quick Slants 7-on-7 tournament this week. St. Martinville claimed the crown in the Small School division following a 20-7 victory over Catholic High in the final.
The Tigers gathered two early wins in pool play, a 26-14 victory over Central Catholic and a 23-0 shutout against West St. Mary. St. Martinville narrowly defeated Kaplan by one point before defeating Vermilion Catholic (17-14) and Opelousas Catholic (19-12) to make it to the finals.
Despite coming up just short in the final game of the tournament, the Panthers also had a good outing, recording shutouts against Notre Dame (23-0), Abbeville(27-0) and Ville Platte (13-0) before defeating Church Point (19-12), Ville Platte (10-0) and Loreauville (10-8) in tournament play.
The Tigers from Loreauville and Westgate both made it to the semifinals in their respective divisions. Loreauville struggled in pool play, narrowly defeating Kaplan 8-7 and losing to both St. Edmunds (8-7) and Westminster (15-6) in hard-fought contests. Westgate defeated Breaux Bridge 20-6 before losing 21-6 to Comeaux and being blanked by Alexandria (34-0).
Erath nabbed an early win over Church Point (19-9) before dropping back to back games against Opelousas Catholic (16-10) and Vermilion Catholic (14-6). West St .Mary also had a hard go of it at the tournament, losing to Peabody (27-7), St. Martinville (23-0) and Central Catholic (10-3)
Regardless of whether their teams were successful or not, every coach was able to gain valuable insight into how their players and opponents will stack up this season.
For Catholic High head coach Matt Desormeaux, success in 7-on-7 is nice, but it isn’t a major factor in his first summer’s success with the Panthers.
“I don't think it is of the utmost importance because, you know, there’s no pads on,” he said. “Notre Dame is a great football team but 7v7 isn’t their strength. It's good to get your guys out here to compete because you can’t replicate competition, but success at a 7-on-7 tournament isn’t the be all and end all by any means.”
Loreauville head coach Terry Martin agreed, explaining that for his team, 7-on-7 games are just another way for the team to practice.
“We’ve always treated them as practices,” Martin said of 7-on-7 games. “We never practice for 7-on-7, it’s something that we do every Tuesday. We use those things to be our actual practice so we can still do all of our sprints and lifting afterwards.”
Martin also explained that having an opportunity to participate in a larger tournament with schools from across the state is a good experience for his players.
“Whenever you can come to something like this or the UL tournament, it’s just more fun. Obviously the players love this. They put way too much into it,” he joked. “It’s great to learn concepts and coverages, but at the end of the day you will have schools that come and do really well and then don’t win during the season.”
Westgate entered the tournament having already won the prestigious Nola 7 on 7 On the River tournament in New Orleans, so the Tigers’ main focus was on improvement and having fun.
“It doesn’t matter at all,” head coach Ryan Antoine said of success in preseason tournaments. “I just want to see guys come out here and compete and have fun. I want to see guys getting better every snap, whether we win a game or not, I couldn't care less about it.”