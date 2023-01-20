The regular season for LHSAA boys and girls soccer comes to an end later this month. Episcopal School of Acadiana's boys team holds the highest power rating among local programs.
Coach Adam Glover's Falcons (11-1-3) are No. 2 behind Isidore Newman (13-2-3) while ranking ahead of Holy Savior Menard (12-4-2), St. Charles Catholic (11-3-0) Episcopal (8-4-3), Ascension Episcopal (13-3-3) and St Thomas Aquinas (9-5-1).
ESA, which has allowed only 11 goals this season, halted Ascension Episcopal's lengthy winning streak in a District 4-IV game Tuesday in Youngsville. Tripp Monica, Gunnar Caswell and Evan Lipari each scored in a 3-2 come-from-behind win.
"We have last year in the back of our minds," said Glover, whose No. 2-seeded club was upset by No. 18 St. Thomas Aquinas in the second round. "Yes, we had a couple injuries, but we shouldn't have lost. We plan on making a long run this year."
The top eight seeds in Divisions II, III and IV receive a first-round bye in a 24-team bracket. Division I has a 32-team bracket.
Catholic High, which is also a member of District 4-IV, is 5-5-4 and No. 17 in the power ratings. If the playoffs were to begin today, the Panthers would travel to Houma to face No. 16 Covenant Christian (9-6-2).
Last year, the No. 20-seeded Panthers upset No. 13 Westminster Christian in the first round before losing to No. 4 Northlake Christian.
The New Iberia Senior High girls team is 10-7-1 and No. 18 in Division I. The Yellow Jackets began the season 7-1. Coach Wayland Bourque's club will be playoff ready after facing a challenging schedule highlighted by Division I No. 1 St. Joseph's Academy (16-2-2) and Division II No. 1 St. Thomas More (22-0-1.
The NISH boys, No. 29 in Division I, are 7-7-4. Coach Hale Trahan's team has momentum on its side after the Jackets blanked Lafayette High 1-0 this week. Mauricio Martinez scored the only goal, and goalkeeper Bailey Lee preserved the win with a penalty kick save.
The No. 28 Jackets gave No. 5 St. Amant all it could handle in a 1-0 loss in the first round last year.
ESA's girls are 9-3-4 and ranked 10th in Division IV. No. 18 Catholic High may not have a gaudy record at 6-10-1, but the Panthers have won four of their last five after a grueling non-district schedule that included some of the state's best Division I schools.
CHS reached the quarterfinals last year as the No. 1 seed. ESA, at No. 11, marched all the way to the semifinals. The Panthers meet the Falcons on Jan. 23 with the District 5-IV crown up for grabs.
At No. 27 in Division IV, the Highland Baptist girls (6-8-2) will likely need to upset Westminster Christian (7-2-3) and get some help from other teams to make the 24-team bracket.
In Division III, the No. 24 Erath girls (7-7-0) are on the bubble with four regular season games remaining. The Bobcats have won 7 of their last 10 following an 0-4 start.
The Erath boys are No. 18 in Division III with an 11-5-1 record No. 22 St. Martinville, which is 6-7-3, has one regular season game remaining at Erath on Jan. 23.