The regular season for LHSAA boys and girls soccer comes to an end later this month. Episcopal School of Acadiana's boys team holds the highest power rating among local programs.

Coach Adam Glover's Falcons (11-1-3) are No. 2 behind Isidore Newman (13-2-3) while ranking ahead of Holy Savior Menard (12-4-2), St. Charles Catholic (11-3-0) Episcopal (8-4-3), Ascension Episcopal (13-3-3) and St Thomas Aquinas (9-5-1).



