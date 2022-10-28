Several local cross country teams competed in district competitions this week, with several taking home major honors and advancing to the Regional round of competition.
Highland’s Ella Blake continued her trend of first-place performances, picking up another gold-medal finish with a time of 20:10.307. Fellow HBCS runner Amelia Perello finished second with a time of 20:29.211.
The Highland Baptist girls team took first place as a team with a total of 15 points.
The Bears also fared well on the boys side, with Neil Mason taking another top finish, this time with a time of 18:11.254. Hanson Memorial’s William Landry placed second in the boys event with a time of 19:44.331.
The Hanson boys team took top honors with 24 points, followed by Highland Baptist with 37 points and Vermilion Catholic with 59 points.
The Erath girls team competed alone in the District 5-3A event, with 7 athletes completing the course. Alexa Tarin-Carlon took first place with a time of 23:20.552.
Erath also swept the boys event. Seven Bobcat runners placed ahead of the Kaplan competition, and Dax Boudreaux took the first place spot with a time of 16:53.037.
Westgate’s Johnah Byrom was the team’s top finisher with a 16th place performance in the District 4-4A event. Byrom finished with a time of 17:54.50.