Three teche-area athletes took over Boston last weekend at the New Balance Indoor Nationals.

Westgate and Highland Athletes
Coaches Toby Blissett (left) and Philip Guidry (right) pose with their athletes at the New Balance Indoor Nationals. 

Highland Baptist’s Tyler Blissett and Westgate’s Dedrick Latulas and Mekhi Boutte traveled to New England to take part in one of the most prestigious indoor track and field events in America.

Tyler Blissett
Blissett podium

HBCS freshman Tyler Blissett hit the podium twice at the Nike Indoor Nationals. 
Dedrick Latulas
Mekhi Boutte
