Revenge is a dish best served cold, goes the old saying.
Acadiana Christian School served some payback to Mount Olive at New Iberia Senior High on Friday. The Lions gave Mount Olive a frosty reception in sweltering temperatures, pummeling the visitors 76-0.
In last year's regular season finale, Mount Olive had edged the Lions 16-14 on their home field in Athens.
"We started out slowly on some things like getting in and out of the huddle, and special teams," ACS coach Carroll Olivier said. "We weren't organized on special teams. We weren't crisp on the little things, but our defense came out firing on all cylinders."
The Lions scored two touchdowns off turnovers in the first quarter, which ended with the hosts ahead 42-0. The officials utilized a running clock with five minutes left in the quarter. ACS led 56-0 at halftime.
Ty Olivier scored nine touchdowns. The senior rushed for three, passed for three and found the end zone three more times on defensive plays. He returned an interception 47 yards and returned a pair of fumbles 46 and 50 yards.
"That was crazy. I've witnessed guys scoring five or six touchdowns in a game, but never nine," Coach Olivier said.
"I was impressed with my whole team. Our guys played disciplined football for the most part. We executed in really good fashion and got better overall."
Ty Olivier scored on each of his three carries, and all three of his pass completions went for TDs. Noah Lanclos had a 48-yard TD reception. Brandon Judice and Layne Hebert had TD catches covering 25 and eight yards.
"Offensive coordinator Sanford Edwards did a good job of facilitating the offense," Olivier said. "I credit our whole team. Our offense was able to get prepared by facing our scout defense in practice."
Defensive leaders included Weston Landry, who collected five tackles, a sack and two interceptions with a pick-six; Jude Wilder (two tackles for loss), Kaleb Broussard (five tackles), Everett Higgins (two sacks), Malakai Coon, Jonas Peltier and Brayden Bertrand.
"Jude, Everett and Malakai dominated the line of scrimmage," Olivier said. "Weston had an interception that bounced off the receiver's leg. It was like something you see on Sportscenter."
Neal Osburn had a 45-yard return for ACS, which improved to 3-1. The atmosphere was special, Olivier said, as the Lions celebrated Armed Forces Night. Ty Olivier's great-grandfather, an Air Force veteran, made the trip from Cincinnati. Active duty military personnel ran out of the tunnel with the Lions before the game.