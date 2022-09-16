“Trench Bullies”
“Grave Diggers”
The offensive line at Westgate High School goes by many names, but this often-overlooked group of student-athletes is easily one of the most important parts of the Tigers’ football success.
Led by seniors Graig Pierre, Jamon Lee and Zaeric Jacob, the Tigers’ O-Line is full of experienced players in every position. Coaches Edwin Pierre and Marcel Winston make sure that Westgate’s exacting standards are met by everyone on the line.
Daily Iberian Sports Director Matthew Louviere spoke with each player about their expectations for the season, their favorite and least favorite parts about playing on the line, and what being a lineman means to them.
Graig Pierre
, 12th grade,
Left Guard
Senior Graig Pierre has been a varsity lineman for two seasons, starting out on the defensive side of the ball before making the move to offense in his sophomore year.
Q: What is your favorite part about being a lineman?
A: “It feels good to play on the line because I know that I can help out my team in this position.”
Q: What is the hardest part about playing on the line?
A: “It’s not really that hard, you just have to know what to do and what man to get to on the line, that’s all. Once you know the schemes, it’s easy.”
Q: You have a young quarterback this year, what is the line doing to make sure that he can play at his best?
A: “We have to protect him because it’s going to take a little longer for him to get comfortable since he’s not that experienced yet. We have to protect him, and he knows that we have his back. We tell him to just do what he needs to do and read the field, we got him.”
Q: What do you want to accomplish this year?
A: “I want to win another state championship in my senior year. It’s really not that hard for me to make first team all-district, so I’m trying to be all-state and go to college and play ball. It really doesn’t matter where I go, as long as I get somewhere.”
Ja’tyri Rankins
, 10th grade,
Center
Ja’Tyri Rankins has been playing center since he was in the pee-wee league, but started out as a defensive tackle for the Tigers in his freshman season. Now, he has returned to center and enjoys being back on the O-Line.
Q: What is your favorite part about being a lineman?
A: “My favorite part is getting to hit every day and every play.”
Q: What is the hardest part about playing on the line?
A: “It’s really not hard, you just don’t want to think too much about it.”
Q: What do you want to accomplish this year?
A: “We can go all the way, we just have to stick together as a team and stay solid. I want to make first team all-district and all-state. I also want to become better as a player and a person.”
Raquinton Allen
, 11th grade,
Right guard
Raquinton Allen is in his first season on the offensive line, having spent the previous two seasons on defense.
Q: What is your favorite part about being a lineman?
A: “It’s about establishing dominance on every play
Q: What is the hardest part about playing on the line?
A: “The hardest part is that you work as hard as you can and you don’t get any credit.
Q: What do you want to accomplish this year?
A: “First team all district and all-state. I know that we’re going to make it back to the Dome. Hopefully I start getting offers, I’m doing everything that I can to get one.”
Joseph Thibodeaux
, 11th grade,
Right tackle
Joseph Thibodeaux is a versatile player for the Tigers, bringing 2 years of lineman experience to the team and having the ability to play as a tight end in certain situations.
Q: What is your favorite part about being a lineman?
A: “My favorite part is playing against different people on Friday. At practice I go against my teammates, but in the game I get to take my anger out on people. I like the real competition.”
Q: What is the hardest part about playing on the line?
A: “It’s really just about stepping and going the right way because if you don’t or you’re lazy, you wont make the play.”
Q: What is your favorite thing to do on offense?
A: “I really like when we run the ball. Last year, we were more of a passing offense, but this year we get to do both. They don’t expect us to thin this year so we’re getting beaucoup yards and I think if we keep running the ball we’ll be a real successful team.”
Q: What does being on the line mean to you?
A: “It’s a brotherhood. We know that we’ve got each other. If you’re confused, we’re going to help you out and get you good.”
Cleveland Latulas
, 11th grade, Center
Cleveland Latulas has 3 years of lineman experience, having played guard before making the change to center this year.
Q: What is your favorite part about being a lineman?
A: “I get to smash people. You hit every play
Q: What is the hardest part about playing on the line?
A: “The hardest part is when you’re tired and out of breath but you have to keep going. You don’t get any breaks.
Q: What do you want to accomplish this year?
A: “I’m trying to go D1 and be the best offensive lineman to ever come through westgate
Q: What is your favorite thing to do on offense?
A: “We workout together and sometimes we go and eat out together. Our coaches are very determined and serious about what they do. They try to get us to be at their level and be the best players that we can be.”
Jamon Lee
, 12th grade
Utility
Jamon Lee started out playing on the defensive line in 9th grade before making the jump to the offensive side of the ball. He plays center, guard and tackle, wherever the team needs him to fill in.
Q: What is your favorite part about being a lineman?
A: “My favorite thing about being a lineman is the improvement. It makes you more physical, it makes you a man. You get grimy in the trenches. Once you get to that island, you can’t go back. Once you start hitting, you have to give it 100%.”
Q: What is the hardest part about playing on the line?
A: “The hardest part is having to watch everything and always play smart.”
Q: What does being on the line mean to you?
A: “Once you’re in the trenches, it’s about bullying people with my brothers. I bully people and they bully them too.”
Q: What do you want to accomplish this year?
A: “I want to win state and sign somewhere, just give it everything that I have for the team.”
Zaeric Jacob
, 12th grade,
Left tackle
Zaeric Jacob is the self-described leader on the offensive line, having played right tackle for two seasons before moving over to the left side in his senior year.
Q: What is your favorite part about being a lineman?
A: “I’m the leader on the line. It makes me humble myself and I have to make sure that everybody around me is doing the right thing. The best part is being in the trenches with my brothers. We have fun torturing people and when we score, it’s on us.”
Q: What is the hardest part about playing on the line?
A: “The hardest part is the grind when we first start off. It’s a lot of steps to learn, but after that the train just keeps rolling. It’s really muscle memory. We run a lot of similar plays, so as long as you know your steps, you’re good.”
Q: How are the O-Line coaches this season?
A: “Our coaches are great. They keep us in check and make sure that we’re doing the right thing. They[re two of the best coaches in the state.”
Q: What does being on the line mean to you?
A: “Trench bullies destroy the line of scrimmage and make sure that we advance the line every play. We want to destroy everybody else and make holes for our running backs and quarterbacks.”