All-Academic LHSAA’s Fall All-Academic Composite Teams announced BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Oct 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released the Fall 2022 All-Academic Composite teams for football, volleyball, swimming and cross country.To be included in the composite team, players must be seniors and have a six-semester unweighted grade point average of 4.000.Players are nominated by their school principal, and are honored with either a certificate at their school for Class Team members or at the LHSAA finals for their sport for the Composite Team members.Class Team honorees will be released by the LHSAA soon.ALL-ACADEMIC BOYS FOOTBALL TEAMParker Leblanc, DelcambreBrooks Bouillion, ErathNathan Touchet, ErathNathan Adams, Hanson MemorialLandon Lancon, LoreauvilleALL-ACADEMIC GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL TEAMIrene Kaiser, Episcopal of AcadianaShaelyn Compton, Hanson MemorialGrace Faucheux, Hanson MemorialHilary Pillaro, Hanson Memorial Sarah Broussard, Highland BaptistALL-ACADEMIC BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY TEAMNathan Adams, Hanson MemorialAden Romero, New IberiaALL-ACADEMIC GIRLS SWIMMING TEAMAvery-Grace Hebert, Erath Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Louisiana High School Athletic Association Fall All-academic Composite Teams Sport Company Team Grade Point Average Class Team School Principal Final Hanson Memorial Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Most Popular