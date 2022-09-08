LHSAA Office
Buy Now
geauxpreps.com

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BATON ROUGE – It was a busy day at the LHSAA office as the organization’s executive committee heard appeals from 16 different school districts on the matter of whether they should remain under the newly redefined Select designation or be removed moving forward.

Following the last appeal of the afternoon, the committee entered discussion to approve or deny each school district’s request. The association will again see another shift in numbers with Non-Select schools again having a larger representation.



Tags