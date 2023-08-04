As the sun rose early Monday morning, the Catholic High football team was in the midst of its first day of training camp.
Several dozen Panthers went through the paces as the team gets ready for head coach Matt Desormeaux's debut season.
"It went pretty well. The energy wasn't as good as we'd like, but it was a 6:30 A.M. practice," Desormeaux said. "Overall, it was pretty good."
Four members of the CHS basketball team - juniors Tristan Lewis, Jaiden Mitchell, Chris Green and sophomore Joab Trosclair - aim to carry over their success on the hardwood to the gridiron.
The Panthers reached the LHSAA Top 28 state basketball tournament in the spring. Mitchell and Lewis, the team's leading scorers, are returning starters at slot receiver and cornerback.
"I feel like my future is in football," said Lewis, who is getting interest from UL and other colleges. "I believe I can play at the next level."
Desormeaux agreed with that assessment.
"Tristan has the ability," he said. "He has the measurables. He's pushing 6-feet. He's pretty strong in the weight room. He's going to be a really good cornerback for us."
Green, who led the team in receiving yards last year, is recovering from a wrist injury and is expected to be cleared soon. Mitchell averaged 19.5 yards per catch as a sophomore.
"Jaiden is our most elusive guy," said Desormeaux, who has a deep receiving corps with Gavin Roy, Joseph LeBlanc, Carson Broussard and Lewis in the rotation.
"He has a lot of shake and bake, and can change direction and accelerate really quickly."
Mitchell, who played summer basketball on the weekends while working out with the football team on weekdays, has a goal of 12 touchdowns and "a couple of interceptions."
Lewis, who intercepted three passes last year, hopes to swipe five passes and land some scholarship offers.
In the early going, Mitchell and Lewis aren't expected to play both sides of the ball.
"You want to play guys one way as much as possible, especially when it's 100 degrees," Desormeaux said. "As the season goes on, we'll figure out who is the best everywhere on the field. I can see those guys playing both ways."
Trosclair, in his first year with the team, is an intriguing player with his size.
"He could end up being a really good player for us," Desormeaux said. "You can't teach 6-foot-8. He's done a great job this summer and will be a weapon in the future."
The Panthers can practice in pads for the first time on August 10. CHS will open the season at home against Vermilion Catholic on Sept 1.
