LAFAYETTE - It's been a true basketball odyssey for Terence Lewis II, one that's made him mature beyond his years and one that's made him realize the importance of things that younger and less experienced players may not think about.

Such as, being physically and mentally ready for the grind that is college basketball in the spring, especially when you're part of a UL Ragin' Cajun team that was picked to win the Sun Belt Conference title.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.