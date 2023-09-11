Catholic High quarterback Luke Landry had the winning recipe Friday night against Parkview Baptist.
In a game where both defenses stood tall, Landry spread 12 completions around to six different receivers with two touchdowns in a 14-10 win.
"Luke is a great player," CHS coach Matt Desormeaux said. "He's a very coachable kid who is willing to put in the tough hours. He studies film. He's going to be a heckuva football for us the next two years."
The junior, who passed for 178 yards, connected with Jaiden Mitchell five times for 112 yards. Parkview Baptist was forced to expend extra manpower on Mitchell, and Landry took advantage.
The Panthers (1-1) struck first on a seven-yard pass from Landry to Gavin Roy in the second quarter. A failed PAT, coupled with a Parkview Baptist touchdown run, gave the visitors a 7-6 lead at the half.
In Week 1 at Vermilion Catholic, the game was tied 14-14 at halftime. The Eagles scored twice after intermission while holding the Panthers scoreless.
"We talked about that a whole lot last week," Desormeaux said. "The way we finished. As coaches and players, we didn't do a good job of preparing. We challenged them to play a 48-minute ball game and win the second half. Our guys outlasted theirs."
The Eagles (1-1) expanded their lead to 10-6 on a field goal in the third quarter. Landry responded with a 20-yard TD pass to Layton Mitchell. A three-yard pass to Joseph Leblanc for a two-point conversion ensured that the Eagles would need more than a field goal to regain the lead.
The CHS defense shut down a Parkview Baptist offense that had run wild in Week 1. Quarterback Abram Johnston passed for 231 yards and rushed for 177 with five total touchdowns in the Eagles' season-opening 52-46 defeat of Dunham.
On Friday, Johnston completed 13 of 30 passes for 135 yards. As a team, the Eagles rushed for 118 yards on 34 carries and converted only four of 14 third-down opportunities.
"We battled," Desormeaux said. "Not taking anything away from them, but we had a little more energy. I knew going into it that they were a really good ballclub, and that we had our hands full. I knew they were a beatable team.
"I know what this Catholic High team is capable of. We're a long way from where we need to be - where we can be - but this is the first step.'
Marques Austin totaled 67 scrimmage yards on 14 touches. Austin had two receptions for 28 yards. Jake Wyman also had a catch. The Panthers are still battling the injury bug. Senior tailback Javon Brown hasn't made his debut yet.
"One thing we stressed all spring and summer was that you never know when your number is going to be called," Desormeaux said. "It doesn't matter whether you're a freshman or a senior. Everybody has a role and needs to be ready to step up and fill that role."
Desormeaux praised assistant coaches ZiYon Hill and Josh Dworacyzk for their defensive line rotation. The Panthers (1-1), who host Erath (0--2) on Friday, have all their team goals in front of them.
"We talk about three goals," Desormeaux said. "Be perfect at home, win district and win state. All of those possibilities are still alive. We're trying to get better every day.
"I told them to enjoy it tonight, then come back tomorrow morning in 12 hours ready to put the hard hat on and get ready for the next one."
Desormeaux, who collected his first victory as head coach at his alma mater, said it was a total team win.,
"I'm so proud of every single player," he said. "Those who didn't get on the field gave us looks in practice. We've worked so hard since we started. The kids earned it and deserved it. I think some great things can be coming their way."