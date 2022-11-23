Westgate senior DB Ma’Khai Ledet definitely isn’t the first player that you hear when you watch the Westgate defense on Friday nights, but he is the one that comes up with the big plays.
Don’t let his small stature or quiet demeanor fool you, Ledet is one of the top DBs in the state and can put in a hit that will make receivers second guess their career choices.
“I’m a calm person, a humble person,” Ledet said. “I don’t really show too much emotion. If people don’t know me, I’m a quiet person who doesn’t talk a lot. Once I get to know you, I really open up.”
For the Tigers, Ledet does most of his talking on the field. Combined with senior 5-star Derek Williams and sophomore DB-turned-QB Jaboree Antoine, Westgate’s defensive backs cover the field with precision and deliver bone-crunching hits on every play.
For Ledet, the violence is part of the fun.
“Ever since I started playing football, since I was five or six years old, I’ve been a DB,” Ledet said. “I’ve been playing it all of my life. You get to hit people for fun and not get fussed at for it.”
Off of the field, you’ll usually find Ledet enjoying a good meal or spending time with his family.
The senior said that he isn’t focusing on the next step, preferring instead to enjoy the final days of his high school playing career before it’s over.
“My personal goal is to just have fun. Once my high school career is gone, it’s gone,” he said.
Ledet said that he is happy with how his senior season has progressed, especially now that the team is fully healed and ready to make another run at a state title.
“I feel good about the season,” he said. “When we first started off, we had some bruises along the way, but now it’s smooth. We’re on the road to state now.”
That road runs right through New Iberia as Westgate plays host to the No. 2 seed Neville on Friday. Neville is a familiar foe for Ledet, who lost to the Monroe team twice in his career.
“I’m expecting a lot of high intensity and emotions,’ Ledet said of the game. “They beat us in my freshman and sophomore years and then last year we wanted to see them but we didn’t. Now, it’s our chance. We don't have any choice but to express ourselves against them. We wanted them and now we got it, so we have to go out there and execute.”
Ledet plans to attend college when he graduates, and hopes to one day own his own business.
“I’ll probably go to college for sports management or business,” Ledet explained. “I’d like to start my own business one day.”