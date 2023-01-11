HAMMOND, La. – Six members of the Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team were named to the 2022 Southland Conference Football All-Academic Team announced Wednesday by the league office.

 Representing Southeastern were tight end Ivan Drobocky, wide receiver Nick Kovacs, offensive lineman John Allen, offensive lineman Dom Serapiglia III, punter Austin Dunlap and defensive lineman Garrett Crawford. Crawford, Drobocky and Serapiglia were previously named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team.



Tags