HAMMOND, La. – Six members of the Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team were named to the 2022 Southland Conference Football All-Academic Team announced Wednesday by the league office.
Representing Southeastern were tight end Ivan Drobocky, wide receiver Nick Kovacs, offensive lineman John Allen, offensive lineman Dom Serapiglia III, punter Austin Dunlap and defensive lineman Garrett Crawford. Crawford, Drobocky and Serapiglia were previously named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team.
SLU, which is one of three FCS schools ranked in the final polls each of the past four seasons, and UIW shared league-high honors with six selections apiece.
Drobocky, a supply chain management major with a 3.54 grade point average, was rewarded after a breakout 2022. The second team All-SLC performer from Bowling Green, Kentucky finished with 14 catches for 234 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.
Kovacs, who finished his master’s degree in May, closed out his three-year Southeastern career this fall. The Springboro, Ohio native caught a touchdown in SLU’s 45-42 win over Idaho in the opening round of the FCS playoffs while also serving as the holder on field goals and point after attempts.
Allen, who has a 3.0 GPA in his graduate studies in strategic communication, was named to the SLC all-academic team for the second straight season. The honor was the latest for the Jackson, Mississippi native who was named Southland Offensive Lineman of the Year and All-America by both Stats Perform and the AFCA.
Allen and Serapiglia, a supply chain management major with a 3.57 GPA, were the anchors of a SLU offensive line that cleared the way for a Lion offense that averaged 35.3 points and 439.8 yards per contest. The Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania product started every game at center on the way to being named second team All-SLC.
Dunlap, who carries a 3.47 GPA as a business administration major, also added to his trophy case. The first team All-SLC selection and Slidell, Louisiana native finished 10th nationally with 43.4 yards per punt.
Dunlap’s fellow Slidell, Louisiana native Crawford rounded out SLU’s SLC All-Academic contingent. A computer science major with a 3.55 GPA, Crawford started every game at defensive end, finishing the season with 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
Allen, Crawford, Drobocky, Dunlap and Serapiglia will all return in 2023. The Lions will hold spring practice Feb. 28-April 1. SLU opens the 2023 season at Mississippi State Sept. 2.
2022 Southland Conference Football All-Academic Team
Student-Athlete of the Year: Kelechi Anyalabechi, UIW
Pos. | Name | School | Hometown | Cl. | GPA | Major