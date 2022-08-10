Purchase Access

Ty Olivier isn’t a senior yet at Highland Baptist Christian School, but he has a prominent leadership role on the football team.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 200-pound junior has been a starter at inside linebacker since his freshman year, and he’s heading into his second season as the starting quarterback for the Bears.



