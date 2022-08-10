Ty Olivier isn’t a senior yet at Highland Baptist Christian School, but he has a prominent leadership role on the football team.
The 5-foot-10-inch, 200-pound junior has been a starter at inside linebacker since his freshman year, and he’s heading into his second season as the starting quarterback for the Bears.
That makes him the most experienced player on the roster.
“I expect leadership from Ty in the locker room,” HBCS head coach Rick Hutson said. “I expect him to keep everybody’s spirits up.”
As an offensive guru, Hutson also expects a lot on the field from his quarterback. He’s thankful to welcome a returning starter at the position, and he also feels that Olivier has progressed a great deal.
“When you talk to most coaches and they ask who is coming back, the first thing they ask about is the quarterback,” Hutson said. “Going into camp with an inexperienced quarterback, you never know how those guys are going to perform.
“When you have somebody with a season under his belt, you know what you’re getting. I saw a lot of improvement from Week 1 to Week 10 last year, and I think it really clicked for Ty in Week 6.”
During a practice session that week, Hutson picked up on a couple of mechanical issues that helped Olivier enjoy more success throwing the football.
Hutson is known for his wide-open, shotgun-style offenses, but last year the Bears primarily fed the football to workhorse running back Jarworski Joseph. With Joseph having graduated, the Bears will return to the shotgun in an offense Olivier describes as ‘Air Raid.’
“We were so run-oriented last year,” Hutson said. “I don’t think we threw a touchdown pass until Week 6, but we did throw several after that.
“I think Ty is going to show a lot of improvement with his decision-making. Last year, I maybe put too much on him because he’s not just focused on offense. He’s also focused on defense.”
Olivier, who has also been a starter for the Highland Baptist basketball team since his freshman year, attended football camps this summer at the University of Cincinnati, Louisville and Notre Dame. He also went on a missionary trip to Mexico where he installed floors in residences.
Asked how he prepares to play a demanding position on each side of the football, Olivier said his secret is to quit drinking Sprite as the season approaches.
“I’m excited,” said Olivier, who averaged nine tackles per game as a sophomore. “I think we’re going to win some games and surprise some people. We went 5-5 last year even though a lot of people didn’t think we’d win that many.”
One of the main goals for the Bears is reaching the playoffs. This season, the LHSAA has expanded the Division IV playoff bracket from 16 to 24 games. If that scenario would’ve been in place each of the last two years, the Bears would have reached the postseason.
“We missed by one play two years ago,” Hutson said.