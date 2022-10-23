Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana is once again accepting deer donations at partner processors that are signed up with the organization throughout the state, for the 2022-2023 deer hunting season.

Hunters are encouraged to visit the Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana (H4H) website to find a convenient partner processor where they can deliver their bounty and donate the deer. There is no cost to the hunter as H4H will pay the processing fee. Hunters are even allowed to keep the backstrap. The meat is then processed and picked up by a local food bank or agency within that community.



Tags