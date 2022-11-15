LDWF.JPG
Matthew Louviere

LDWF reminds hunters that they can tag and validate their deer or turkey harvest directly from their smartphone (via text or website) immediately after the animal is harvested.

Log into your account at LouisianaOutdoors.com and select E-tag/Text-to-Tag to enroll, then follow the steps below to tag and validate your harvest via your smartphone.



