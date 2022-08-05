2023-Closure-Statewide-lr
At today’s meeting, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) allowing the removal of derelict crab traps along Louisiana’s coast in 2023 from the four following described areas:

1. The first closure will take place in the Pontchartrain Basin, in an area between Delacroix, River Aux Chenes, and Bayou Terre Aux Boeufs, from 12 a.m. February 1, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. February 14, 2023.



