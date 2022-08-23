fish ed flyer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will launch its exciting new Fishing Course Series aimed at offering ongoing short but informative training sessions throughout the state on a variety of fishing topics that will appeal to both beginner and experienced anglers.

The inaugural offering in the series will be the Intro to Fishing course, which will serve as one of the cornerstone classes of the series. It will focus on efficiently informing both new and rusty anglers alike on simple but versatile techniques for getting started in fishing and give participants the knowledge and experience needed to start fishing on their own.



Tags