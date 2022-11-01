Rock-Ducks.jpg
H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Virus, or bird flu, was discovered in blue-winged teal in southwest Louisiana.

 La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries

The National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, in hunter-harvested blue-winged teal in southwest Louisiana. Additionally, several captive birds have died from HPAI in northeast Louisiana.

HPAI has been detected in wild birds, domestic poultry, or both in 49 states and resulted in the death of over 3,000 wild birds and nearly 48 million domestic birds (poultry). Waterfowl can become sick and die from the disease, however, many birds are carriers that do not show clinical signs. LDWF routinely investigates reports of sick or dead bird events if large numbers are impacted.



