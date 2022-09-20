LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will conduct two youth waterfowl lottery hunts, thirty marsh waterfowl lottery hunts and thirty rice field waterfowl lottery hunts on White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA) in Vermilion Parish. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

Lottery applications are available only on the LDWF website at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Those wanting to apply should update or create their customer details similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. There is a $5 application fee per application and a $5 transaction fee per transaction.



