Following a DOD directive to rename nine military bases currently named after Confederates, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced name changes for two Wildlife Management Areas.
Both WMAs will be renamed in conjunction with the renaming of Fort Polk. For Johnson, formerly Polk, is named after William Henry Johnson, a member of the famed "Harlem Hellfighters" of the New York National Guard.
The base was formerly named after Confederate Army Lieutenant General Leonidas Polk, who served as a bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana
Peason Ridge Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is being renamed Fort Johnson North WMA.
The WMA consists of 74,309 acres located 16 miles north of the Fort Johnson Joint Readiness Training Center Installation and is utilized by the U.S. Army as a military training facility while also working cooperatively with LDWF for management of habitat for wildlife resources and public outdoor recreational activities on the WMA. Major access routes to the WMA are Louisiana Highway 17, Louisiana Highway 118 and Louisiana Highway 8.
Fort Polk-Vernon Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is being renamed Fort Johnson-Vernon WMA.
The WMA consists of 105,545 acres located adjacent to the Joint Readiness Training Center Installation and is utilized by the U.S. Army as a military training facility while also working cooperatively with LDWF for management of habitat for wildlife resources and public outdoor recreational activities on the WMA. Major access routes to the WMA are Louisiana Highway 10, Louisiana Highway 28 and Louisiana Highway 463.