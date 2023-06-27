Fort Polk
A new name plate has been affixed at the newly-renamed Fort Johnson. 

Following a DOD directive to rename nine military bases currently named after Confederates, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced name changes for two Wildlife Management Areas. 

Both WMAs will be renamed in conjunction with the renaming of Fort Polk. For Johnson, formerly Polk, is named after William Henry Johnson, a member of the famed "Harlem Hellfighters" of the New York National Guard. 







